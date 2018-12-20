Ccms Boys Basketball Fall Short In Semifinals

Colleton County Jr. Cougar Middle School Boys Basketball team lost their second game of the season, last Wednesday night, to North District Middle, 24 to 33. CCMS Head Boys Basketball Coach DeWayne George said, “We didn’t shoot well, and allowed them to control the pace of the game.” The top scorers were: Mykeem Gant-13pts, Quarice Singleton-5pts, Landon Garvin-4pts and Brian Hampton-2pts.

This past weekend, the Jr. Cougars fell short in the semifinals, in overtime, in the RB Stall Christmas Classic, at Stall High School. First, they defeated Christ Our King, 39 to 15. Then, they fought and lost the battle to Jerry Zucker, 49 to 50. Coach George added, “We are coming along well, but we need to improve on our energy level. Sometimes we come out flat.”

The Jr, Cougars will be back in full force on January 9th. They will be on the road to face Hardeeville-Ridgeland at 5 pm. Come out and support these young athletes.