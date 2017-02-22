CCHS’s MVP Behind the Scenes

By Herb Bailey

As one follows all the sports going on at Colleton County High School, you are attentive to one person at just about all of them. Her name is Courtney Bowers and she definitely is a behind the scenes Cougar MVP. Courtney said her sports love was instilled in her. “I grew up in a sports family in Greenville, South Carolina and when I couldn’t play anymore after high school this occupation has really kept me involved.” Courtney graduated from Charleston Southern University and has been Athletic Trainer at CCHS for three years. Courtney said, “You have to love this job to do it. Nine times out of ten people do not know who you are on the sidelines. I work sometimes 16-20 hour days depending on travel with the occasional eight hour days in which I don’t know what to do with myself with that regular day.”

With the job comes the great friendships built with the programs but the Athletic Trainer also sees the things others would like to turn away from. “A couple years ago, Bowers said, we had a visiting teams kid break an ankle in three places with two bones sticking out so that was the most gruesome thing I have seen. Kids say I never show emotion but in my occupation, you need to take care of everyone and then show the emotion.”

The best forms of prevention for athletes are also shared repeatedly by Bowers. “Hit the weight room is what I tell the athletes. Sometimes they do not take it seriously enough or use the weight room enough. Water, nutrition and the weight room will help the athletes perform and I urge it. Our high school is one of the best equipped for what I do. Our facilities are adequate plus a work in progress since I began three years ago.”

Courtney also likes to brighten the day for the athletes she works with. Bowers said, “I will be 40 in August and I have worked hard to get where I am so I plan on doing this until I retire. I have started a stupid quote board with all the funny things I hear during the day. If someone is having a bad day I show them the quote board and they usually go away laughing and it helps me at times too.”