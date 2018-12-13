CCHS Wrestling: Exciting Matches

Colleton County High School Wrestling team hosted a Quad Match on December 5th. CCHS came out on top, 30 to 21, against John Paul II. CCHS Wrestling Coach Packy Burke said, “It was a great match up for both teams as the match was exciting and close. I’ve seen more fans in the stands this year, but our team still needs wrestlers to fill the team. Out of 14 possible weight classes, we fill 7.” The results were: 126 division-Blaine Cook(CCHS) won by a pin over Schidrich(JP), 132 division-Wyatt Oquinn(CCHS) won by a pin over Bodkin(JP), 145 division-Burton(JP) won by decision 5 against Edmond Perry(CCHS) 4, 182 division-Terreak Gadson won by forfeit, 195 division-Anothony Generrette(CCHS) won by a pin over Brown(JP), and 285 division-Amarie Daniels(CCHS) won by a pin over Currior(JP).

On Saturday, CCHS travelled to Cane Bay to complete in a Dual Match. Coach Packy said, “Blaine Cook(126), Wyatt O’Quinn(132), and Amarie Daniels(285) were all a perfect 5-0 on the day. Terrance Calloway(120), Edmond Perry(138), Terreak Gadson(182) and Anthony Generette all picked up wins along the way.” The final results were: CCHS-21 vs Cane Bay-51, CCHS-35 vs Academic Magnet-42, CCHS-30 vs Hanahan-36, CCHS-42 vs Stall-18, and CCHS-18 vs Wando-60. “Today was a day of experience, and we got lots of it, anytime you can get 5 matches in one day it’s always a win win!”, said Coach Packy.

The CCHS Wrestling team competed in a Tri-Match at Ashley Ridge with Stratford on Tuesday, but has of press deadline we had not received results.