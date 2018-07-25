CCHS Welcomes Parnell as New Athletic Trainer

Colleton County School District’s Athletic Director, Leon Hammond, announced the new Colleton County High School Athletic Trainer, Mr. Brian Parnell. Parnell will assume the athletic training needs at Colleton County High School, while AT Courtney Bowers will take over for the Colleton County Middle School. Parnell has assumed the position of athletic trainer for 6 years after receiving his Bachelors Degree in Athletic Training from the University of South Carolina in 2012. Parnell continued his education as he received his Masters in Athletic Training from the University of South Carolina in 2016. Parnell comes to Colleton County with experiences as the Head Athletic Trainer from Dreher High School, Brookland-Cayce High School and Fairfield Central High School. The transition came to Parnell after his wife’s job relocated their family in Bluffton. “I decided to come to C.C.H.S. when my family moved to Bluffton, SC this summer for my wife’s new position as a veterinarian in Hilton Head Island, SC” Parnell said, “I really liked the vibe I got from the staff when I had my official interview in May. You could really tell that Mr. Hammond had high expectations for their sports medicine program and I felt that I would be a great person to continue to grow this program. I also like the rural feeling to the school since I’m a country boy from a small town in Darlington County called Lamar, SC; this just felt like a place I could call “home”.” AD Hammond was eager to announce Parnell’s new position late last week. Stepping into a new school, Parnell wants to reassure students and parents that he is not here to make changes but look at potential areas of growth. “I’m not coming here to turn everything upside down just for the heck of it,” Parnell said, “Once I get a feel of how everything is going and how everyone operates I will have a better idea of any changes that need to be made.” Although he has no immediate changes for CCHS, he does have a mission he is trying to obtain. “My mission at CCHS is to provide the best care possible to our student-athletes that will keep them safe and healthy while allowing them to continue to do the activities they love,” Parnell said, “I also want our sports medicine program and staff to be on par with the best secondary school staffs not only in South Carolina but the country.” Colleton County welcomes Parnell and we look forward to his knowledge and skills this upcoming school year!