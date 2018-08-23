CCHS Volleyball tournament this weekend

Colleton County High School Volleyball team is hosting their Palmetto Rural Telephone Co-Op Invitational tournament on Saturday, August 25th. The tournament will be held at CCHS Main Gym, CCHS Auxiliary Gym, Colleton Prep Academy, Colleton Middle School Gym and USC Salkehatchie Gym. There will be trainers on site at CCHS and CCMS.

A coaches meeting will be held at each location at 8am to go over tournament information, gym regulations and rules for players, coaches and fans. The participating teams are asked to arrive 30 minutes prior to their match time in case their match starts early. There will be five brackets with 5 teams per bracket.

Yvonne Duncan, Head Volleyball Coach, is looking forward to seeing everyone this year. If you need any assistants or questions, Coach Duncan can be reach at 843-566-5171 or yvonneduncan42@gmail.com.