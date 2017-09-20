CCHS Varsity Volleyball Team Defeats Hilton Head

With schedule changes, school closing, and new players, the Lady Cougar Varsity Volleyball Team has had to adjust in many capacities this season. Last week, some games were postponed due to Hurricane Irma, and the Lady Cougars were overcoming a yo-yo week from the previous week where they had two losses against Ashley Ridge High School and Hanahan High School , however they were able to pull out a win against Berkley High School. Then they faced Hilton Head High School on Thursday September 14 at Hilton Head, where they were able to bring home a win in three sets; 14-25, 10-25, and 17-25. According to Coach Katelyn Willis, “Although we didn’t get the numerical outcome we wanted, it was still a win for us. This season we’ve struggled with different areas of the team, components of the game, and bringing it all together. Sure there are some ouch moments and small frustrations when we gave up points and things didn’t go our way but the girls really played well as a team and looked like they were having fun out there with each other, which is something that has been missing so far this season. We’ll definitely be ready for another chance against Hilton Head when we play them at home in October!” This week the Lady Cougars will play against Beaufort High School in an away match on Thursday September 21st. The next match for the Lady Cougars Volleyball team will be Thursday September 28th when they travel to Berkley High School.