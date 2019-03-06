CCHS Varsity Softball Kicking Off Regular Season

The Colleton County High School Lady Cougars Softball team became Pre-Season Champs, last Tuesday, February 26th, in the Bamberg Pre-Season Tournament. The Lady Cougars were the only team to go undefeated in the tournament and won the championship, by beating the hosting team, Bamberg Lady Raiders, 8 to 0. CCHS Lady Cougars Head Softball Coach Tavara “Tootie” Edwards said, “My girls came out strong on the bats and Whitley Weathers handled the mound.”

The Lady Cougars traveled to South Florence High School, on Saturday, to participate in the Pee Dee Pitch Off. This was a participation tournament, which means that every team was guaranteed four games. “This tournament gave us an opportunity to have some of our back-up pitchers getting some mound time and moving some players around in different positions to get experience. Over the entire weekend we recorded four errors, which isn’t bad at all,” added Coach Edwards, “We are excited about this upcoming season. The team is finally coming together and that’s what we need in order to have a successful season.”

The Lady Cougars season opener was postponed because of weather conditions, on Monday night, to where they were traveling, to face the West Ashley Wildcats. The Lady Cougars were to host Orangeburg-Wilkinson Lady Bruinettes, on Wednesday at 7:00 pm, but as of press deadline we had not received results. They will travel, Friday, to face Barnwell Lady Warhorses at 7:00 pm and will host Barnwell Lady Warhorses, on Monday, at 7:00 pm. Come out and support the Lady Cougars.