CCHS Varsity Girls Beat Hilton Head 15 to 0

The Colleton County High School Varsity Lady Cougars defeated Hilton Head, Monday night, 15 to 0. Lady Cougar pitcher, Whitley Weathers, started on the mound last four innings, allowing two hits and no runs while striking out eight and walking one.

The Lady Cougars opened up scoring in the first inning, with Ashley Savage getting a double on the first pitch at bat scoring three runs in. In the fourth inning, Shamorie Overton, Sydney Howard, Dekari Gant, Karson Hiott and Hannah Robertson all drove in a total of six runs.

CCHS Head Lady Cougars Coach Tootie Edwards said, “We collected 16hits on the day. Gant, Weathers, Howard, Makayla Chisolm, Savage and Neisha Robinson all managed multiple hits. Weathers and Gant both had three hits. The girls were sure-handed in the field and didn’t commit a single error. Chisolm had most chances in the field with eight.”

The Lady Cougars were on the road to face Hilton Head, on Wednesday, but as of press deadline we had not received any results. They will be at home to face Hilton Head, on Friday, and Bluffton, on Monday, with game time at 6:30 pm. Come out and support your Lady Cougars.