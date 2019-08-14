CCHS Varsity Football gear up for the season

The Colleton County Cougar Varsity Football team traveled to Goose Creek last Thursday morning to scrimmage against the Stratford Knights. The Cougars are working on getting all their kinks out before their regular-season starts. CCHS Cougar Varsity Head Coach Coby Peeler said, “We were very inconsistent against the Knights. They are a talented team, but I didn’t feel we were consistent enough in our execution on offense. Our defense played well for the most part, but was on the field way too often, due to our inconsistencies. The effort level was good, understanding of what we’re trying to do was good, just poor execution at times. That’s expected to some degree with the amount of youth we have playing in some key positions, but I expect that to be cleaned up.”

On Monday morning, The Cougars hosted Cane Bay Cobras on their practice field for another scrimmage. The Cougars did much better executing. “Defensively, I thought we were outstanding. We flew to the ball, created turnovers, and got a defensive score. Offensively, I thought we were inconsistent still in parts of the run game but showed some explosiveness in the passing game. We were able to push the ball vertically and create some big plays. As we gain more and more experience, I think we’ll start to see more consistency in our offensive attack. We did well in pass pro, for a young offensive line, but need more push in the run game. At receiver, we are making some big plays but continue to drop too many balls. You have to make plays when the opportunity presents itself,” said Coach Peeler.

The Cougars will be on the road Friday night to play in the Jamboree at Berkeley. Coach Peeler added, “I’m excited to see if we can take the next step in our preparation for the season.”