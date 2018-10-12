CCHS Varsity Football faced a tough match

Colleton County High School Varsity Football traveled to Kingsland, GA Friday night to face Camden County Wildcats. It was a very tough game for the Cougars, with them losing 7 to 57 to the Wildcats. The Cougars region only has four teams, so they were lucky to find this game and took the chance to compete.

Despite the Wildcats having almost twice the amount of players than the Cougars, the Cougars Head Football Coach, Coby Peeler, felt it would provide them an opportunity to play a high quality opponent, and that doing so would be beneficial in the long run for their success. Coach Peeler said, “We were actually okay defensively for the most part, but out ineffectiveness on offense caused us to be on the field way too long defensively and they eventually wore us down and once that happened, explosive plays killed us.”

The Cougars will travel to Hilton Head on Friday, October 12th with kickoff at 7:30pm.