CCHS Varsity Boys Soccer Faces Berkeley at Home

The Colleton County High School Varsity Boy’s Soccer Team played in a home match on Friday, March 16th against Berkeley High School. This was the first match for the Cougars under the new leadership of Head Coach Justin White and Assistant Coaches Packy Burke and Jessica Ryan. Coach White and the Cougars had a hard match against Berkeley High School as the Cougars started off with a strong offense. The Cougars were ultimately defeated by Berkeley during the match however not without Junior Midfielder Preston McCloud scoring two goals and Senior Midfielder Campbell Pryor who scored one goal. The final score for the night was 5-3 with the Cougars leaving without the victory they hoped for but Coach White is heading into the rest of the season ready to let his players shine. “My young men had their best performance so far this season and I’m extremely proud of the resilience and intensity they brought to the game Friday night,” Coach White said, “This game really showed my young men’s true character!” There were two other notable players during the game for the Cougars including Junior Goal Keeper Corey Bowman who defended the goal with passion and Junior Midfield Preston McCloud. “Preston McCloud has started to emerge as a real dual threat,” Coach White said, “He’s very strong in his defending while also providing us with some important goals.” This week the Cougars will travel to Stall High School on Tuesday, March 20th and play at home on Thursday, March 22nd against Cane Bay High School.