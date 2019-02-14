CCHS Varsity Boys Make School History

Not only did the Colleton County High School Cougar Varsity Boys Basketball team clinch Region Champs for the first time in school history, but they also finished with an undefeated region record!

The Cougars hosted the Bluffton Bobcats, for their Senior Night, on February 5th. The Cougars beat the Bobcats in a nail bitter championship game, 38 to 31. Both teams entered the game with missing key players. CCHS Cougar Head Varsity Boys Coach Matthew Mullins said, “It wasn’t pretty, but I’ll take an ugly win over a pretty loss in a championship game anytime. I am extremely happy for the kids to be able to hang the banner, it’s something we talked about all year. We wanted to be different, not average. We have to be different than the average student athlete by practicing hard every day, being focused all the time, and treating every game like it’s a championship game. I was happy that we go to win it at home so they could share the moment with their family and friends.” The top scorers were: Stephen Gadson-12pts, Alex Sherrill-10pts, Devon Farmer-6pts, Shy Chisolm-4pts and Jermaine Parker, Silas Holmes and Antawn Griffin Jr-2pts each.

But, the Cougars were not finished. They were on the road to face the Hilton Head Seahawks, in hopes to come home with an undefeated region record and that’s just what they did. They beat the Seahawks 81 to 66. Coach Mullins added, “The win was icing on the cake for the region season. It meant not only were we region champs for the first time in school history, but we did it with an undefeated region play. I am extremely proud of these kids and what they have accomplished so far this season.” The top scorers were: S.Gadson-20pts, A.Sherrill-14pts, S.Chisolm-13pts, D.Farmer-8pts, Jahil Farmer-7pts, Titorean Holmes-5pts, Bailey Encalade and S.Holmes-4pts each and Zashaun Shider and J.Parker-2pts each.

The Cougars hosted North Myrtle Beach Wednesday at 7 PM, but as of press deadline we had not received any results.