CCHS Varsity Boys gearing up for season

Colleton County High School Cougars Varsity Boys Basketball team hosted Stratford last Thursday in a scrimmage.

“For our first scrimmage as a group overall, I was pleased. Our younger players are learning to play at a varsity pace, and that is going to take some time. We have a hand full of guys dealing with sickness and injury right now, but I’d rather deal with it now than during the heart of the season. It gave some other guys the opportunity to play more than they typically would. Hopefully, we get 100% healthy in the coming days,” said CCHS Cougar Varsity Boys Basketball Head Coach Matthew Mullins.

The Cougars have three more scrimmages to get ready for their season opener. The Cougars scrimmaged Summerville on Tuesday, but as of the press deadline, we had not received any results. They also play in Ashley Ridge Jamboree on Thursday and then play Cane Bay on Monday. Coach Mullins added, “I am looking forward to this season with this group of guys.”