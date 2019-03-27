CCHS Varsity Boys Baseball Run Into Some Trouble

Colleton County High School Varsity Boys Baseball came up short against Fort Dorchester on March 20th, 1 to 3. “Fort D evened the series for us by handing us our first loss of regular season. Their starter Vasquez threw a terrific game. He was beatable but he kept our guys off balance the entire night shutting down most of our lineup,” said CCHS Head Varsity Baseball Coach Jermale Paige.

The Cougars bounced back, on Friday night, beating Scotts Branch on the road, 24 to 0. Coach Paige added, “We had a mindset to just play our game and not the opponent no matter the circumstances. That’s what we did. It was a game to get us back on our winning ways leading into region play.”

The Cougars hosted Hilton Head Monday and lost, 2 to 3. Chase Hadwin pitched well for the Cougars only giving up 3 runs in 6 innings. Coach Paige said, “Hadwin didn’t throw his best game, but he gave us a chance to win, but we couldn’t answer offensively. We found a way to scratch two runs in the first two innings on a sacrifice fly by Ben Kennedy driving in Trey Nettles and grounded fielder’s choice by Wes Bryan scoring Jackson Morelli. After our early damage pitcher for Hilton Head, JJ Mdlonski , shut us down the remainder of the game. It was a tough home loss, but that’s why we play a series. We’re going to bounce back and get ready for Wednesday night.”

The Cougars were on the road Wednesday, to face Hilton Head, but as of press deadline we had not received results. The Cougars will be at home Thursday, to face Hilton Head and again, on Monday, with game time at 6:30 pm. Come out and support these guys, as you won’t be disappointed.