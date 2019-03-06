CCHS Varisty Boys Baseball

The Colleton County High School Cougar Varsity Boys Baseball team participated in the Berkeley Diamond Classic last week in Berkeley. In the first game on Monday, February 25th, the Cougars beat First Baptist, 2 to 1. Lane Lee was on the mound and threw the ball well, throwing a complete game giving up zero earned runs. First Baptist’s only run came on an error. CCHS Head Varsity Baseball Coach Jermale Paige said, “The bats were slow to wake up. Jackson Morelli came through for the team knocking in the team’s only run on a base hit to left field. During the same inning, Morelli stole third base causing the catcher to overthrow the third baseman allowing him to score. He also came up big defensively throwing a guy out at the plate preserving the lead for us.”

The Cougars traveled back to Berkeley, on Wednesday, February 27th, to face the Berkeley Stags. The Cougars came home with a big win, 3 to 1, which felt like a playoff atmosphere. “I’m truly proud of the guys the way they battled and clawed for a hard fought victory. Warren Hunter was the player of the game, earning his first career varsity win in the first career varsity start. This young man was tremendous on the mound. He kept his composure in one of the toughest high school atmospheres in the state. Warren allowed only one run throwing a complete game. This is a special young man and he’s going to be great in years to come,” added Coach Paige.

On Saturday, the Cougars came up short, losing 0 to 1, against the Hanahan Hawks. Coach Paige said, “It was a pitching duel between the two teams. Chase Hadwin pitched well as he could, throwing seven innings only allowing one run. The Hawks starter kept our guys off balance. We found some barrels, but hit it straight into their defense. It was a good match-up between two good pitchers.”

The Cougars was to play White Knoll, on Tuesday, if weather was permitted, but as of press deadline we had not received any results. They will be on the road Thursday, March 7th, to face May River, and will have a home game Friday, March 8th, to face Wando at 7:00 pm. Come out and support these young men, as they look for a winning season.