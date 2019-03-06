CCHS Varisty Boys Baseball

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone
The Colleton County High School Cougar Varsity Boys Baseball team participated in the Berkeley Diamond Classic last week in Berkeley. In the first game on Monday, February 25th, the Cougars beat First Baptist, 2 to 1. Lane Lee was on the mound and threw the ball well, throwing a complete game giving up zero earned runs. First Baptist’s only run came on an error. CCHS Head Varsity Baseball Coach Jermale Paige said, “The bats were slow to wake up. Jackson Morelli came through for the team knocking in the team’s only run on a base hit to left field. During the same inning, Morelli stole third base causing the catcher to overthrow the third baseman allowing him to score. He also came up big defensively throwing a guy out at the plate preserving the lead for us.”
The Cougars traveled back to Berkeley, on Wednesday, February 27th, to face the Berkeley Stags. The Cougars came home with a big win, 3 to 1, which felt like a playoff atmosphere. “I’m truly proud of the guys the way they battled and clawed for a
On Saturday, the Cougars came up short, losing 0 to 1, against the Hanahan Hawks. Coach Paige said, “It was a pitching duel between the two teams. Chase Hadwin pitched well as he could, throwing seven innings only allowing one run. The Hawks starter kept our guys off balance. We found some
The Cougars was to play White Knoll, on Tuesday, if