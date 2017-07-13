CCHS top teachers resign

The leader of Colleton County’s premier Cougar New Tech Academy has resigned.

Josh and Jessica Cable both resigned from the Colleton County School District last Monday, June 26th. The Colleton County School Board accepted their resignations during a recent school board meeting. The couple’s last day with the district was June 30th.

“Originally, the plan was to come down here for a couple of years and come back home. But we fell in love with Colleton and stayed longer than expected,” Josh Cable said, in a recent interview.

The couple has a second child on the way, which Cable says prompted their decision to move back to an area where they have family. “We are going back to our hometown in Pennsylvania, where we have more support,” he said.

During his educational career in the Colleton County School District, Josh was a teacher with Colleton County High School for seven years. He was also named the director of the Cougar New Tech program in 2016: his directorship came after the former director, Melissa Crosby, was promoted to principal of CCHS.

The New Tech program is a hands-on learning academy at the high school. An elementary version of this program has also been implemented at Bells Elementary School, making it the first of its kind in the Eastern region. “What I’m most proud of is helping to open Cougar New Tech,” he said. Jessica Cable also served the Colleton School District as a teacher for eight years. She, too, was part of Cougar New Tech and was also a cheerleading coach for two years.

Both positions have been posted by school district officials. These two teaching slots are two of 20 teaching positions that the district is looking to fill before the start of the 2017-2018 school year.

“I would just like to thank everybody for being so great and supportive over the years. It’s always going to feel like home to us,” said Josh Cable.