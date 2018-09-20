CCHS Tennis Loses Tough Match

The Colleton County Girls Tennis team lost a tough match against Cane Bay in a nonconference match on Thursday, September 6th. They had opportunities to win other courts but fell short in tiebreakers.

CCHS Head Girls Tennis Coach Jaymie Strickland said, “We are starting to play a little better as all the new players are starting to get the feel for the game. Tennis is probably the toughest and most athletic sport that is offered at the high school. I have had several kids quit over the years because they thought it was a simple sport, but soon realized that you have to have lots of hand-eye coordination and the ability to move quickly to cover the court. Our program is a no-cut team sport because we want all kids to have the opportunity to learn how to play a lifelong sport.”

Singles

Madison Miller (CB) def E.K. Bell(CC) 6-2, 6-3

Ashtyn McFadden (CB) def Megan Dewitt(CC) 4-6, 6-1, 10-7

Kristina Rydbom (CB) def Kendall Bell(CC) 6-3, 6-2

Abigail Lee (CC) def Catie Shaffer(CB) 5-7, 6-4, 10-3

Rush Blackshear (CC) def MaKayla Daka(CB) 7-6, 6-0

Doubles

Chenney Oldberg/Ellie Hamill (CB) Def Lo’vea Goodwin/Cooper Corbett(CC) 7-5, 6-3

Due to the weather this past week, CCHS Girls Tennis team have to reschedule several matches. We will keep you posted.