CCHS teacher announces bid for county council

A Colleton man is announcing his candidacy for Colleton County Council.

William Smyly, 23, is a teacher at Colleton County High School. He formally kicked off his county council election campaign on Saturday, with a public litter pick-up event in Ruffin.

There are two seats on county council that is going to become contested in this election cycle: District 45 and District 43 are both going to be for re-election and will be on the November ballot.

District 45 is currently held by incumbent Dr. Joseph Flowers.

District 43 is currently held by incumbent Rev. Phillip Taylor.

Both men are longtime holders of these respective council seats.

Smyly is seeking to take Flowers’ seat on the council.

When asked why he believes he can oust Flowers from the council, Smyly said he respects Flowers and all that he has done for the county through his service on the council. “But, I believe it’s time for a change,” he said. “He has served 20 years on the county council and he has done a great deal for us. Sometimes, it’s time for a change.”

Litter is one of Smyly’s two large campaign issues, he said. This why he chose to launch his campaign by collecting trash from alongside the highway, he said.

His other platform issue in his bid for the council is voter education, said Smyly.

“I want to keep voters better informed on what is happening in the county, and from the council’s perspective,” he said.

At age 18, Smyly had an unsuccessful bid for the Colleton County School Board. Now, he has an education degree from the University of South Carolina-Aiken under his belt and says he is ready to try again to tackle public service. “I want to build a better county,” he said. “I want to focus on increasing economic development, and I want to work with the school district and ensure students have what they need, to be work-force ready.”

Seats on Colleton County Council are partisan, meaning they are linked to political affiliation. They are also tied to certain geographic parts of the county. Smyly says he will run on the Republican Party ticket.

Flowers has also filed as a Republican in previous elections.

Filing for the two open seats on Colleton County Council officially opens at noon on March 16th. Filing remains open through noon on March 30th, according to Colleton County Elections Office Director Angela Upchurch.

In addition to Colleton County Council being on the local ballot in the November election, Upchurch says there are three other partisan elections that voters will decide upon. These are the sheriff of Colleton County, the Clerk of Court, the Colleton County Coroner, and the Fourteenth Circuit Solicitor.

Filing for each of these offices will begin shortly, and will be tied to political parties.

The November election will include candidates seeking multiple state and national seats to the House of Representatives, the Senate, and several congressional districts. This year’s General Election in November ballot also includes the U.S. Presidential Election.