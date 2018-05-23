CCHS students attend SC State Transport Police Junior Academy



The SC State Transport Police (STP) sponsored a Junior Academy on Saturday, May 5th in Columbia. Officers Tellis Green and Brian Freeman met with Colleton County High School Career Facilitator Kimberly Footman, to ensure that Colleton County students would be included in the academy. This is the first time that the academy has been offered. Footman recruited students with an interest in law enforcement from Colleton County High School which included: Ahteona Green, Chyna White, Thomas Cloud and Olivia Herrington.

The purpose of the State Transport Police Junior Academy is to create awareness of their mission and to create mentorship with the ultimate goal of creating future recruits/officers for the State Transport Police while building stronger community bonds. The students that attended gained valuable knowledge and insight into specialized law enforcement responsibilities of STP. They were exposed not only to general law enforcement functions, but more specifically the unique mission of STP.

Junior Academy, which was within a safe and controlled environment, gave students hands on exposure to Commercial Motor Vehicle Inspections, use of equipment and blocks of instruction on how STP regulates the trucking industry through fair and impartial enforcement. Following the academy, the STP mentors will remain in contact with the students in order to strengthen relationships, knowledge and understanding of STP. The students will also be invited to future STP events, and Footman will work with the STP officers to make sure that Colleton County students are included in this event.