CCHS Student Suspensions

Sixteen students have been suspended from Colleton County High School as a result of those students violating the district’s Code of Student Conduct policy.

The students are accused of using the social media app, Snapchat, to bully and demean other students. The students involved in the ordeal are accused of allegedly playing the game “Who’s the b—-,” where those involved labeled other students as ugly or mean.

According to a press release issued on Dec. 14 by the Colleton County School District’s Office of the Superintendent, school administration officials were made of the incident on the 14th. The “inappropriate posts,” as the district officials state, prompted district officials to act. As a result, the 16 students were suspended. The identities of those suspended are being withheld, as the students are juveniles. However, parents of some of the accused were quick to publicly respond to the claims via social media, with some parents saying their child inadvertently became involved in the social media app.

However, district officials say the suspensions are a result of the students violating the district’s Code of Student Conduct. As listed on the school district’s Web site, an addendum adopted by the Colleton County School Board in 2016 to the district’s student Code of Conduct policy states that administrators can take “appropriate action” when students’ conduct away from school grounds may have “a direct or detrimental effect” on the school’s educational environment, student safety or general welfare of students.

That policy states that administrators of the school should evaluate each incident on a “case by case basis,” with the outlined punishment ranging from probation to out-of-school suspension to expulsion.

The social media policy outlined in the district’s press release was not provided, as of press deadline.

Further comments by district officials on the matter could not be gathered by press deadline.