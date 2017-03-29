CCHS Student Council Takes the Gold Award at SCASC

By Amye Stivender

For the past 16 years, Mrs. Becky Goodwin, has advised the Student Council at Colleton County High School and over those years she has had students grow into leaders. Each year a South Carolina High School hosts The South Carolina Association of Student Councils (SCASC) for the State Convention where student councils from all over the state come together to hear speakers, attend workshops and campaigns to elect State Student Council Officers. The event is hosted at the current school of the Student Chairman. In 2014, CCHS Student Council hosted the event and this year’s event was hosted by Cane Bay High School in Summerville where Goodwin and 13 Student Council members, including some student council officers, attended. CCHS Student Council took home the Gold Award, which is awarded to a student council based on their service projects. Goodwin, who has been over the program for 16 years said, “I love being involved with student council because it is so fun to watch the students grow as leaders.” CCHS Student Council currently has approximately 100 active members and it is a very competitive process for membership. Each year they receive about 40 applications per grade and through a competitive progress about 20 new members are selected. One of the main goals for the yearly meeting is for SCASC to elect state officers and this year, CCHS Sophomore Class President Lance Calcutt was elected District 1 Vice Chair. When talking about the past weekend, Goodwin said, “I enjoy giving kids the opportunity to be leaders and to be able to participate on a state level. They are amazing.” Student Council is much more than officers and yearly meetings, it is an organization that helps students build a future, learn networking, and looks great on college applications. CCHS Student Council is in charge of so many events at the high school including Spirit Week, Relay for Life, Special Olympics, and American Education Week. Goodwin said, “We are like a family and the students want to stay in throughout high school.” Each year CCHS sends 5 to 10 students to FFA Camp in Cherry Grove, SC where they attend the Summer Leadership Workshop. Goodwin’s Co-Advisor, Morgan Bailey, teaches Math as was a former member of Student Council and the Student Body President. Goodwin was very proud of the hard work her students have put in over the years and will continue to enjoy the bright side of education as she watches students become the leaders of tomorrow.