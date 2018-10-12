CCHS JV Football had a physical game

Colleton County Cougars JV Football Team played a very physical game against Oceanside on Thursday, October 4th on their home field. In the end, penalties and turnovers costed them the game, with a losing score of 58 to 24. CCHS Head Football Coach Coby Peeler said, “Their effort was good. This is a very young team and they are really learning to compete. We were not happy with the results by any means, but I was happy to see their effort level and the fact that they played hard through the entire game.”

JV Cougars are now 3-1 and are improving each game. Come out and support these young guys Thursday, October 11, as they will host Hilton Head. Game time is at 6:00pm.