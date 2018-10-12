CCHS JV And Varsity Volleyball Have Tough Week

Colleton County High School JV and Varsity Volleyball teams are in for a tough week, with having 3 matches last week and 3 coming up. Despite the back to back matches, the Cougars continue to fight back.

Monday 10/1 at Bamberg Ehrhardt HS

JV lost:

CCHS 2 BEHS 25, CCHS 26 BEHS 26, CCHS 8 BEHS 15

Varsity won:

CCHS 25 BEHS 23, CCHS 25 BEHS 22, CCHS 25 BEHS 18

Wednesday 10/3 Tri-match at Lake Marion vs Bowman and Lake Marion

JV won:

CCHS 25 LM 17, CCHS 25 LM 11

Varsity won:

CCHS 25 Bowman 6, CCHS 25 Bowman 16, CCHS 25 LM 15

CCHS 25 LM 10

Thursday 10/4 home vs Bluffton

JV won:

CCHS 25 Bluffton 18, CCHS 27 Bluffton 25

Varsity lost:

CCHS 18 Bluffton 25, CCHS 21 Bluffton 25, CCHS 25 Bluffton 16,

CCHS 22 Bluffton 25

Assistant Volleyball Coach Katelyn Willis said, “We are proud of the effort the girls put up against a tough Bluffton team. They are new in our region this year but we played hard and fought to the end. We played on their level and competed very well against them. We obviously don’t like to lose, but it wasn’t an easy win for Bluffton either-they had to work hard for it. And for that we are proud and look forward to playing them again.”

CCHS played at home against Beaufort on Tuesday and at home against Beaufort on Wednesday for Senior night, but has of press deadline we had not received scores. They will travel to Beaufort on Thursday, October 11th.