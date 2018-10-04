CCHS JV and Varsity Volleyball fall short

The Colleton County High School JV and Varsity Volleyball team’s played against Hilton Head Thursday, September 27th. JV and Varsity both fell short against this #1 team. Assistant Volleyball Coach Katelyn Willis said, “This was more of a mental game for us. We had a terrible game against them a few weeks ago and just wanted to show them, and prove to ourselves, that we are better than that and we did. We probably played our best game of the season Thursday. The middles were blocking, which is something we have struggles with, we had some great hits and the girls were having fun.”

Junior Varsity

CCHS 10 HH 25

CCHS 6 HH 25

Varsity

CCHS 9 HH 25

CCHS 18 HH 25

CCHS 16 HH 25

“It was fun to coach them and watch them finally start to come alive. We came up short, yeah, but it was a huge moral victory for us against this team”, said Coach Willis.

CCHS JV and Varsity traveled to face Lake Marion-Bowman on Wednesday, but has of press deadline we had not received any results. Thursday, October 4th CCHS Volleyball will host Bluffton starting at 5:30pm. Come out and support these young ladies as they are giving it their all.