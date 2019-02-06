CCHS held Reality of Money program

On January 23rd, Colleton County High School Career Development Facilitator, Kimberly Footman, along with Heritage Trust Federal Credit Union’s Timmara McMurtry and Angela Gordon coordinated the second year in a row The Reality of Money. This simulation is an interactive educational program designed to show high school students how their financial choices can impact their budget and lifestyle.

In the beginning, students receive a character profile that outlines their income, credit score, marital status and dependents. Next they visited 13 activity stations where they chose residence , their mode of transportation, insurance and more. The students were challenged with finding appropriate budgets for food, clothing, child care and entertainment based on their needs and income. Station managers which were volunteers from the business community worked with students to identify the best options for their individual situation and provided suggestions and guidance for areas of need or improvement. Once completed, the students formed discussion groups to share their experience and results with fellow students, faculty and volunteers.

There were about 300 high school students that participated in this event. Sone of the volunteers were : Patricia Grant, Leila Williams, Sabrina Walker-Padgett, Angie Salley, Charles Shark, Queenie L Crawford, Shayla Faulks, Theresa Taylor, Deangelus Anderson, Karen Addington, Sargent Moore, Sargent Cooper and Sargent Jenkins. Sone Feedback from the volunteers and teachers were: “What a great experience you gave our student body”, “really enjoyed the session…but more important , I feel my students enjoyed and learned”, “thank you for scheduling this again this year”, “I enjoyed it thoroughly and it was much needed for the students, I wish we had a program like this when I was in school five years ago.”