CCHS Has Spirit, Do You?

The Colleton County High School’s Student Council has set up a fun exciting Spirit Week from October 2nd through October 6th as students get to showcase just how much school spirit they truly have! According to Student Council Advisor and CCHS teacher, Becky Goodwin, each year the Student Council goes to camp, where they learn what other schools are doing and bring back ideas. This year the Student Council created a list of themes for Spirit Week, which were approved by administration, and the student body at CCHS had a chance to vote on their favorite themes. The ultimate theme winners and Spirit Week layout for the 2017-2018 school year is Monday- Movie Monday, Tuesday-Tis the Season, Wednesday- Nickelodeon vs Disney, Thursday-Heroes vs Villains, and as tradition Friday- School Spirit Day. Spirit Week is about much more than just dressing up, according to Goodwin, “It’s about building class pride and showing who is the most spirited.” Student Council is comprised of students from each class, who represent their class as a whole. During Spirit Week, the members of Student Council hold their own competitions, as each class is competing for the spirit stick that represents the grade who has the most spirit. This week the competitions to win the spirit stick include; Penny Wars, Soccer, Side Walk Chalk Contest, and a Banner Contest. The Student Council is also in charge of organizing the Pep Rally, which will be held on Friday October 6th. According to Goodwin, “It’s a lot of work but this is a week the students look forward to every year. It gets better as the week goes on.” For Senior Ashlyn Rawls, this year she is most looking forward to Friday, Spirit Day, “because I am a Senior and I have senioritis!” On Movie Monday, Ashlyn along with Alexis Farish, dressed as Thing 1 and Thing 2 from their favorite Dr. Seuss movies. This is the first year that the school has had the themes of Tis the Season and Nickelodeon vs. Disney but according to Goodwin, “The Heroes vs. Villains theme is always good because the students really go all out.” For Goodwin, the thing she enjoys most about Spirit Week is, “Just watching how much fun they have dressing up, taking pictures, laughing at each other, and just having a good time.” For student council member and Senior Macie Stone, she is looking forward to Tuesday’s theme, “Tis the Season.” Stone also placed top four in homecoming court, which will be held Friday night during half time as the Colleton County Cougars face off against Beaufort High School beginning at 7:00pm. Come out and join the students of CCHS as they finish their Spirit Week by showing off their Cougar pride this Friday night during Homecoming!