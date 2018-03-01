CCHS Golf Team Ready for New Season Clinic

With the reopening of the Dogwood Hills Golf Course, the Colleton County High School Golf Team is up and competing again. According to Head Coach Chris Lewis, “We are excited to bring back the golf team to CCHS. We have 8 kids out right now; they’re getting better each day.” The team has already started practicing and competing with the majority of their schedule being held at other courses this year. They are however kicking off their season at home with a scrimmage against Berkeley High School’s Golf Team on Tuesday, February 27th at 2:00pm. “I know a lot of folks that are around the course most days may be more excited than the kids,” Coach Lewis said. With eight team members, the golf team has their work cut out for them this season, but Coach Lewis is figuring out the perfect goals to set for their season to be a success. “We just want to try to improve some aspect of our game each time out,” Coach Lewis said, “As far as a season goal, we want to place well in the region tournament, qualify for lower state and possibly the state tournament.”

CCHS Golf Team Roster

Player Grade Level

Jim Bailey 11th grade

Lance Calcutt 11th grade

AJ Chapman 10th grade

Ben Crosby 10th grade

Collin McMillian 11th grade

Jacob Miron 9th grade

Dalton Moore 11th grade

Anthony Vance 9th grade