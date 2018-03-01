CCHS Girls Soccer is back

It’s a new season for the girls’ soccer team at Colleton County High School. The Lady Cougars are looking to improve on their second round knockout in the playoffs last season. There are many usual faces on the squad as only three seniors graduated off of last year’s team leaving the Cougars with an experienced team. There are also familiar people on the sidelines as the Cougars are led by longtime coach Danny Wiggins. Brian Benton returns as the goalkeeping coach and assistant coach along with Mary Priester and Danielle Van Hulst.

Varsity: Faith Allen. Ashlyn Harley. Rachel Dandridge. Karis Thomas. Daryn Hooker. Macie Stone. Amiyah Robinson. Caroline Duffie. Kate Downey. Stephanie Hooker. Amber Warren. Mckenna Mabry. Cameryn Coursen. Heather Dowd. Alex Abelita. Dorothy Dessoye. Anne Mathis Thomas.

JV: Kash David. India Stokes. Zy Johnson. Jada Frazier. Leiara Rivers. Isabel Smutz. Sarah Ward. Kaylee Reimel. Hannah Glover. Charleston Beach. Sierra Obenaus. Ryleigh Bishop. Lindsey Montjoy. Brittani Smoak. Faith Bishop. Caroline Stephens. Karma Simons. Jeana Matthews.