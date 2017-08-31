CCHS Gets New Varsity Cheerleading Coach

Meagan Driggers is the new varsity cheerleading coach for Colleton County High School.

A Charleston native and a recent resident of Virginia, Coach Driggers is the previous assistant JV cheer coach for Pelion High School. Her resume also boasts her as being the former Head Cheer Coach at Colleton Preparatory Academy in neighboring Dorchester County. She is also the former Head Gymnastics and Cheer Coach at Kelly’s Gymnastics in Columbia, SC, and is the still the present owner and head instructor for Lowcountry Gymnastics.

“ I am very excited that the football season has started so everyone can see how hard we have been working!” she said. “We have been working on adding elements to our sideline presence as well as cleaning up and improving all of our skills.

“I hope the fans and the school are as happy as I am with their progress,” she said. “I am excited to see how some of these changes are received as we continue to evolve throughout the season.”

Coach Driggers says her goal for any of her athletes is “hard work, responsibility, and team work.” She also says she hopes they will apply these life skills in their lives outside of cheering and beyond their time in high school.

The cheerleading squad will be performing Saturday, September 16, during the halftime show at the Carolina and Kentucky game, as part of University of South Carolina’s Spirit Day. They will also be doing the Live pregame show of the ACC College Championship game on Saturday, December 2.