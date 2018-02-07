CCHS Football Awards

On Wednesday, January 31st the Colleton County High School Athletics held the 2017 Football Awards. The event kicked off with a speech from Head Football Coach Coby Peeler who thanked the coaches, athletes, parents, fans, and churches for all of their help and support during football season. According to Coach Peeler, although the Cougars didn’t have the season they hoped for there was a lot of growth seen over time and several players who excelled. Reverend Eric Campbell and Jamie Bunton, from the Letterman’s Club spoke with athletes before awards were given to encourage them to become productive members of their community and remember the Letterman’s Club is there to support them. The guest speaker for the night was retired Coach Leroy Riley who spent 20 plus years coaching football for Colleton County at both Walterboro and Colleton County High School. Coach Riley reminisced about his time as a player in high school and a special award that he won for not being the best players but having the most heart. Although several Cougars were unable to attend the awards due to illness and other sport obligations, the Junior Varsity and Varsity Team players were awarded for their hard work and dedication during the season. Offensive and defensive coaches each handed out their awards and Dr. Melissa Crosby, Colleton County High School Principal handed out the Academic Award to Lance Calcutt who had the highest GPA for the team.