CCHS Cougars Continue to Step Up

The Colleton County High School Boys’ Soccer Team has certainly been on a roll this week with two major wins on the books. The Cougars came back from Spring Break with their first game of the week kicking off on Tuesday, April 10th against Bamberg High School. The Cougars secured a win with a final score of 3-1 with goals being scored by Gerardo Valdes, Lance Calcutt, and Preston McCloud. Assist during the game included Campbell Pryor, Preston McCloud, and DeAndre Way. According to Head Coach Justin White, “The soccer team faced a solid Bamberg team, but was able to score early in the game and did not look back. I’m was most proud of the boys’ attitudes toward the game coming off spring break. Spring break can really make or break a season.”

The Cougars headed into their second game of the week against Wade Hampton High School on Thursday, April 12th. Although the Cougars tried to keep up, the offense proved to be too much for the Cougars as they were defeated with a final score of 10-1. Senior Campbell Pryor scored the only goal for the Cougars in a penalty kick against Wade Hampton. “I must compliment how well Wade Hampton’s Varsity team played,” Coach White said, “Wade Hampton was well-balanced with a few very skilled players. My players did not show up to play that day and will need to grow from this experience.”

On Friday, April 13th the Cougars headed into their final game of the week against Stall High School where they were 1-1 for the week. In a very close game, the Cougar’s Gerardo Valdes scored the only goal of the game, with an assist from Preston McCloud, allowing the Cougars to walk away with a victory 2-1. “This was the best performance so far this season!” Coach White said, “The boys played great and fought hard against a powerhouse in the region, Stall, all the while coming off their worst performance of the season the night before. The progression the guys have made is something to be admired and they can finish the season on a high note if they so choose.”