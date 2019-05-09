CCHS Chorus to perform Shrek The Musical

Shrek The Musical is a musical with music by Jeanine Tesori and book and lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire. It is based on the 2001 DreamWorks Animation film Shrek and William Steig’s 1990 book Shrek!. After a trial run in Seattle, the original Broadway production opened in December 2008 and closed after a run of over 12 months in January 2010. It was followed by a tour of the United States which opened in 2010, and a re-vamped West End production from June 2011 to February 2013. Since its debut, the musical’s rights have been available for independent theaters overseas, who have chosen to stage their own versions. Under the direction of Stephanie Drawdy, the Colleton County High School Chorus will be bringing this production to the performing arts center on the campus of Colleton County High School. Since February, nearly 80 students have been working tirelessly learning lines, building props, putting together dance moves and learning the melodies that will fill the air when they perform on May 16th, 17th and 20th all at 7:00 pm.

Dreamworks’ 2001 movie “Shrek” has never been accused of being reverent or traditional, and audiences at Tuacahn’s “Shrek the Musical” can be assured that the stage rendition is no less cheeky than its source material.

The musical follows Shrek, an ogre who lives a solitary life in his swamp. When the malicious Lord Farquaad banishes all fairy-tale creatures from the kingdom of Duloc, characters like Pinocchio and the Big Bad Wolf must relocate to Shrek’s swamp. At the creatures’ insistence, Shrek heads to Duloc to speak with Lord Farquaad and request the creatures be allowed to leave his land.

However, Lord Farquaad has problems of his own. He can’t officially be Duloc’s king until he marries a princess. Lucky for him, Princess Fiona has been locked in a tower for 23 years and is all set for her Prince Charming to rescue her. She is guarded by a dragon, though, and her tower has no doors, so Lord Farquaad opts to find a warrior to rescue her and do all the heavy lifting. When Shrek shows up seeking a deed to his property, Lord Farquaad appoints the ogre as his champion, making a deal to give Shrek his swamp in exchange for the princess.

The play, like the movie, is fully aware of fairy-tale clichés, and it cleverly subverts nearly all of them. Fiona, far from being a passive princess, is determined and pragmatic and, unlike many traditional princesses, fully embraces her own flatulence. Lord Farquaad is definitely not Prince Charming, and none of the fairy-tale creatures are happy with their “happily ever afters” — or lack of them. And — spoiler alert — the princess doesn’t fall for the prince, but for the ogre.

Tickets will be on sale at the box office located outside the performing arts center before the show for only $10. All ages are bound to enjoy the wonderful comedy and it is also a great chance to see some of the local talent being fostered here in Colleton County.