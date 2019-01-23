CCHS Chorus to offer singing telegrams for Valentine’s Day

The Colleton County High School (CCHS) Chorus wants to leave your sweetheart speechless by delivering a singing telegram to them on your behalf. The CCHS Singers will be busy learning two songs in a multipart harmony so they can wow your loved one as they serenade them at their home, place of work or anywhere within the immediate Walterboro area on Valentine’s Day.

For a charge of only $50, the CCHS Singers will sing two songs, present the recipient with a single red rose, a box of chocolates and a card with a personal message from you. All reservations must be made by Monday, February 11, 2019. All money raised will be used for the upcoming choral trip to Boston and for the spring performance.

The past few years the chorus has partnered with the Colleton County Arts Council (CCAC) to provide this fun and unique gift. Executive Director of the CCAC, Kim Bridge, is excited about the CCHS Chorus taking on this fundraiser completely citing they really need to raise as much money as they can to help them with their upcoming events. “In the past, these singing telegrams have really touched many different people in our community. The singers have really enjoyed watched the joy they bring to those they are singing to. It is a very meaningful gift to those who are lucky enough to receive it and I hope everyone who wants to purchase one turns their order in quickly as the spots are sure to go fast. By purchasing a singing telegram you are also helping the youth in our community. Historically it has been a win win for everyone and I am trilled Mrs. Drawdy and the chorus is taking over this exciting fundraiser,” said Bridge on the passing of the torch. If you would like to purchase a singing telegram please see the form below.