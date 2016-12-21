CCHS Chorus Hosts Annual Christmas Concert “Songs for the Season”

By Anna Crosby

The Colleton County High School Chorus hosted its annual Christmas Concert — “Songs for the Season” — at the school’s Performing Arts Center last Thursday, Dec.15.

Opening the concert was pianist Thomas Frank with “Joy to the World,” followed by Rachel Dandridge playing a piano piece, “Scottish Poem.”

The CCHS Singers, that part of the chorus whose members were selected after auditioning, performed Mozart’s “Ave Verum,” “Alleluia,” by Peragolesi, Wilhousky’s “Carol of the Bells,” and Gruber’s “Silent Night,” which featured soloists Samantha Calcutt and Matthew Crosby, accompanied by Vonda Calcutt, flautist. The CCHS Singers also performed “Mary Did You Know,” composed by Lowry, “Winter Wonderland,” by McFerrin, Smith, Bernard, and “It’s Beginning to Look a lot Like Christmas,” by Churchill.

Several solo pieces were performed by select CCHS Singers as well. Susanna Seigler performed Mel Torme’s “The Christmas Song.” Riley Downey and Carlyle Griffin performed Justin Beiber’s “Mistletoe” with Griffin accompanying on her guitar. Downey and Griffin also rendered a playful performance of “Baby It’s Cold Outside,” by Loesser. Griffin also performed a moving piece, “December Prayer,” by Afansieff, Menzel, Midnight.

The CCHS Singers are as follows: Faith Allen, James Bailey, Kendall Bell, Ethan Bennett, Antonio Brown, Tyquann Brown, Kaitlin Brunson, Samantha Calcutt, Lauren Chewning, Matthew Crosby, Riley Downing, Haley Felder, Samantha Ginn, Carlyle Griffin, Tshawniah Griffin, Ashlyn Harley, Graci Hiers, Tamaisha Hollman, Breanna Jones, Joshua Jones, Sarina Lawton, Laura Lucas, Dalton Moore, Riley Phillips, Makenzie Pierce, Makayla Robertson, Hayley Roscoe, Danielle Savage, Susanna Seigler, Macie Stone, and Melanie Way.

The CCHS Silver Notes, the larger group of chorus members, performed “Didn’t My Lord Deliver Daniel,” composed by Emerson, “Songs of The Wise Men,” by Gallina, “Sweet Singing in the Choir,” by Crocker, “Do You Hear What I Hear,” composed by Simeone, Jose Feliciano’s “Feliz Navidad,” and Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas is You.”

In addition to their group performances, select CCHS Silver Notes performed several solo pieces as well. Twins Abigail and Grayson Altman performed a duet of “Away in a Manger” by Murray. Matthew Crosby and Laura Lucas performed a duet of “Believe,” composed by Ballard and Silvestri.

The CCHS Silver Notes are as follows: Mahogany Aiken, Abigail Altman, Grayson Altman, Hanna Avant, D’Onikah Bailey, Ashlyn Ballew, McKenna Beach, Sutton Behie, Kayce Bell, Gianni Boyd, Madison Brown, Sydney Brunson, Joshua Cannon, Marylin Carmona, Anthony Chapman, Teddi Cook, Polly Convington, Hope Creel, Abigail Crosby, Dondi Crosby, Montana Crosby, Jasmine Davis, Jermia Davis, Paraja Dubois, Allyssa Dyer, Veronica Edwards, Masiah Ferguson, Camryn Fields, Matthew Fowler, James Gibson, Lov’ea Goodwin, Matilyn Griffin, Lauren Herrington, Allyson Hickman, Shelynn Hutchinson, Zy’Aire Johnson, Emmanuel Joyner, Kelsey Kinard, Devin Kinsey, Kayla Lawton, Lettiecia Martinez, Ricardo Martinez, J’Nay McClain, Nydriea McGee, Krista McLauren, Alexis Mincey, Ta’Kalaya Mixon, Erin Nichols, Tasha O’Quinn, TiAsia Powell, Bryanna Rhoney, Keith Robinson, Jabari Rodgers, Alyssa Salisbury, Ashley Savage, Hannah Smith, Angelina Stephens, Nazeerah Stephens, Madison Strickland, Kaisia Sutter, Ray’Dashia Varner, Elise Walker, Tyler Washington, Shakenya White, Mercedes Williams, and Kendra Yates.

A special group, the Silver Belles, performed a fun, combined rendition of “Let it Snow” and “Winter Wonderland” by Billingsley. The CCHS Cheerleaders also joined the CCHS Singers in a performance of Carey’s “Oh Santa.”

To end this joyful event, Choral Director Stephanie Drawdy gave her annual performance of “Oh Holy Night,” composed by Adams, and the combined choruses sang “Joy to the World,” by Mason.

A special thanks was given to Karen Hiers for accompanying the performance pieces on the piano as well as David Nay on the saxophone, Paul Seigler on drums, and Glen Seigler on the guitar. Also, thanks were given to B.J. Humphries, Nicole Frank, and Jay Ohseik, who were in charge of lights and sound.

This anticipated event was a great success and all those who helped make this event possible did a great job of spreading Christmas cheer throughout our community.