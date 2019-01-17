CCHS Cheerleaders trip to 2019 Allstate Sugar Bowl

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone
Some members of the Colleton County High School Cheerleading Squad, along with Head Coach, Meagan Driggers, traveled to New Orleans to perform in the 2019 Allstate Sugar Bowl, which was on Monday, January 1st. The CCHS girls that attended were: Kasheyonna David, Sarah Ward, Adriene Jenkins, Amber Avant, Kaylee Pak, Byonka McElveen, Brianna Sauls, Jiarha Pinckney
CCHS cheerleaders flew out of Charleston, on December 28th, 2018, to begin their journey. During their first day in New Orleans, they explored different shops at the River Walk and French Quarter, saw the La La Rie Mansion, went on a private ghost tour of the city and finished their night with beignets at Café Du Monde.
Then, it was getting down to business. On Saturday, with over 400 participants, they were chosen to perform up front, on the
On Sunday, it was
The girl’s dreams came true on January 1st performing at halftime and live on ESPN for