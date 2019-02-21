CCHS Cheerleaders compete for first time in SCHSL Game Day

The Colleton County High School Cougar Cheerleading traveled to USC Aiken Convocation Center, on Saturday, to compete in the first ever South Carolina High School League Game Day Championship. Cheerleading teams from all over the state competed in three categories: Crowd Leading, Best Fight Song and Band Chant.

The Cougar squad competed in the 5-A division because there were not enough 4-A schools participating. They competed against cheerleading powerhouses such as River Bluff and South Aiken High Schools. There were 16 teams in 5-A, and the Cougars had the smallest squad, in size. CCHS Head Cheerleading Coach Meagan Driggers said, “We were very successful in preliminary rounds, even receiving a couple perfect scores in Band Chant from the judges.”

Then, the Cougars, with the other top five teams from preliminaries, moved on to the championship round, where they performed all three categories in one continuous routine. Coach Driggers said, “I’m not exactly sure what place we finished in the championship round because they only announced first thru third place, but based on scores, I think we probably finished fourth.”

Driggers added, “It was a long day, competing four times, but the girls had great energy each time they took the mat. We didn’t bring home a trophy, but they have worked so hard this year. Being the first time ever competing and to finish in the top six teams in the state, I couldn’t be more proud of these girls.”