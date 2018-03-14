CCHS Career Expo

On Wednesday, February 28, 2018, a Career Expo was held for the Juniors and Seniors of Colleton County High School. The purpose of the event was for students to find out the various opportunities that they may be able to take advantage of and to expose them to several colleges and businesses. Kimberly Footman, Career Development Facilitator, planned and organized the event for the students.

The students were able to establish professional relationships, and discuss potential job and/or internship opportunities. They received information from potential employers, and were able to find out what the employer values in their employees. The students had the opportunity to demonstrate the ability to communicate effectively. “The students really actively engaged in the Expo, and many of the students applied to the colleges that were in attendance. Many businesses from a variety of industries attended to represent the 16 career clusters.” Footman said.

The following businesses and colleges were in attendance: Detyens Shipyards, Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics, Department of Natural Resources, Denmark Technical College, Gregory Electric, United States Marines, Benedict College, US Army, United States Navy, USC Salkehatchie, Kesia Brown State Farm Insurance, East Coast Migrant Headstart, Colleton County Memorial Library, New England Tech Air, Lowcountry Council of Governments, Morris College, Volvo, Colleton Medical Center, Lowcountry Community Action Agency, Colleton County Sheriff Department, Paul Mitchell the School Charleston, Voorhees College, Technical College of the Lowcountry, Claflin Universary, SC Army National Guard, SC Vocational Rehabilitation, Colleton County Fire-Rescue, and US Air Force Reserve.

Mahogany Aiken, Class of 2018, said, “ The Career Expo was very successful and helped me with a lot of information. It was awesome to have the ability to talk face to face with admissions and employers. I would like to thank everyone involved.”

Charles Johnson, Class of 2018, said, ”The Career Expo was a very exciting and thrilling event that the school hosted. It gave me a good idea as to what jobs are available even through some of those I never heard of until now. I would like to thank everyone who attended and Ms. Footman who put it together for us.”

William Hickman, Class of 2019, said, “The Expo was a blast! Everyone was friendly with a happy face.”

Latavia Stanfield, Class of 2018, said, “The Career Expo was very fun and I got to meet new people that helped me understand what I was looking forward to in my future. Definitely glad I attended and would love to do it again!”

Destiny Moore, Class of 2018, said, “ The Career Expo was really great! I got to get information about jobs and colleges. Knowing what’s out there and knowing what jobs and colleges I can chose from can make me decide quicker than I thought.”

Sabrina Padgett, USC Salkehatchie, said, “Thank you so much for having me, too! It was a great day!”

Footman would like to thank all of the businesses and colleges that took time out of their busy schedule to come and share valuable information with the students of Colleton County High School.

She also wanted to thank the students, staff and support of the CCHS Career Expo 2018. A special thanks to Patricia Ferguson, the Regional Workforce Advisor, who helped her tremendously!