CCHS Boys Varsity Soccer Get Another Win

The Colleton County High School Cougar Boys Varsity Soccer beat Ridgeland-Hardeeville, 4 to 1, on March 20th. “The boys found their form at the right time! We decided to be the aggressor in this game and we got the result because of it. It was the best performance we’ve had since I’ve been head coach. Now we are focused on making a legitimate playoff push with our region games starting,” said CCHS Boys Head Varsity Coach Justin White.

The Cougars were hosting Bluffton on Tuesday, but we had not received results as of press deadline. They will be on the road to face Hilton Head Friday at 7:00 pm. Come out and support these guys!