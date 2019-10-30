CCHS Boys finishes 4th at Region Championship

Colleton County High School Cougars Boys Varsity Cross Country team excelled at the Region Meet held at Bluffton High School on Saturday. Five of the six runners broke their personal records. Blaine Cook decreased his time by 21 seconds, running 19:18 and placing 14th among 42 runners. This is the first time ever that Tyler Scites has run in the 19’s with a time of 19:55. Bryan Hiers beat his record by 30 seconds finishing 21:27. Evan Stroble finished at 21:50 knocking off one minute and 17 seconds. Nathan Erwin was fostering a knee injury and couldn’t run as well. His time was 27:18. Willis Stivender keeps bringing his time down. He was one minute and 24 seconds faster, finishing in 27:44. Willis beat his opponent by 2 seconds, coming in on the home stretch.

The Cougars were outstanding and hope to continue their determination at the state qualifier meet in Darlington on November 9th.