CCHS Boys Basketball with a dominant win over Hilton Head

The Colleton County High School Cougars Boy Basketball team had too much heat for Hilton Head on Friday night. The Cougars burned the court up, with a win, 66 to 53. CCHS Head Boys Basketball Coach Matthew Mullins said, “We had a big contribution from sophomore Antione Griffin defensively, while he averages about five points a game, you can’t replace what he does on the defensive side of the court. If we could have five or six more guys guarding with that intensity, we will be a big problem for other teams to get past us. Also, Senior Bailey Encalade has become a big part of our success throughout the season by the level of energy he brings to the team and the crowd and doing so while keeping a steady pace on the court. Although he may make mistakes from time to time, he knows how to correct them quickly to get back to his rhythm.” Top scorers were: Encalade-21pts, Stephan Gadson-11pts, Alex Sherrill-10pts, Jermaine Parker-7pts, Shykem Chisolm and Devon Farmer-6pts each and Griffin-4pts.

The Cougars traveled to Branchville, Tuesday night, but has of press deadline we had not received any results. The Cougars will also be on the road Friday night, to face Beaufort, at 6 PM. Senior Night will be held, Tuesday, February 5th, at 6 PM, as they will host Bluffton. Coach Mullins added, “We have senior night coming up, right now we are sitting at the top of the standings and I’d like to see a huge turnout for senior night against Bluffton, which could wind up being for the region title. When we traveled to Bluffton, they had a good crowd and kept up the energy and I’d like to see the same support and atmosphere for our last game of the season.” Come out and support these young boys has they hope to clinch the region title.