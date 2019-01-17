CCHS Boys Basketball continuing their winning streak

Colleton County Cougar High School Boys Basketball team squeezed out a win, on their home court against Williston Elko, on January 9th, 46 to 45. CCHS Boys Head Basketball Coach Matthew Mullins said, “This win was probably the worst I’ve felt after a win in a long time. I thought we played down to their level and was lucky to come out with a win.” The scorers were: Shy Chisolm-13pts, Bailey Encalade and Stephan Gadson-11pts each, Alex Sherill and Antawn Griffin Jr.-4pts each and Devon Farmer-2pts.

The Cougars got another win at home, on Friday, 81 to 51, against Beaufort. Coach Mullins added, “We played great team basketball from start to finish. The guys were excited to start off region play 1-0, but the message this week will be you can’t win the region in the first game just like you can’t win a game in the first quarter.” The scorers were: Encalade-26pts, Chisolm-20pts, Sherrill-12pts, Farmer-8pts, Gadson-6pts, Jermiah Mosley-5pts, Jermaine Parker-3pts and Griffin-2pts.

The Cougars were on the road, to face Ashley Ridge, on Monday, but as of press deadline we had not received any results. The Cougars will travel and face Bluffton on Friday at 6 PM.