CCHS Boys’ Basketball Continues Solid Season

By Herb Bailey

The Colleton County High School boys’ basketball team took care of business in front of their home fans last week. On January 24 they defeated Stall High School 78-68. The Cougars started strong scoring 19 first quarter points in route to a 29 -22 halftime advantage. The third quarter was played tight but Head Coach Jacob Smith’s squad had a 46-38 lead going into the final quarter. The fourth quarter was an offensive display by both squads with the Cougars outscoring Stall 32-30 in the final frame and coming away with an impressive victory.

The scoring leaders were De’iajae Ferguson with 19 points, Javon Williams with 13, Nyeem Green with 13 and Jerry green scored 12. On the boards Javon Williams pulled in seven rebounds while Ferguson had six and Jerry Green also pulled in 6. De’iajae Ferguson also had a great game on defense with five steals.

On Friday, January 27, following the Hall of Fame ceremony perhaps some future inductees took care of business against Cane Bay. The opening quarter had the home crowd a little uneasy as the Cougars trailed 15-12 but outscored Cane Bay in the second quarter 14-10 to take a 26-15 halftime lead. Whatever defensive scheme Coach Smith shared at the break worked as the Cougars only allowed two points in the third quarter taking a 43-27 cushion into the final quarter. Cane Bay was not going to give up scoring 26 points of their own in the final quarter but it would not be enough as CCHS held on to the 59-53 win.

Nyeem Green was the Cougars leading scorer with 18 points followed by De’iajae Ferguson with 17. Both players also dominated the rebound stats with Green pulling in 11 and Ferguson seven. Javon Williams had five steals and two block shots to assist in the win. CCHS record improved to 13-7 and 5-1 in the region with their State ranking at 81. Their next two games have a road contest at Beaufort and back home on February 3 against Hilton Head.