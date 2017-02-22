CCHS Basketball Season Ends

By Herb Bailey

On Feb. 15 the CCHS boys’ basketball team had a home playoff game against the Hartsville High School Red Foxes. The crowd was ready, both teams seemed ready and the result was a 67-60 Hartville victory ending the Cougars season. It was a back and forth opening quarter with both teams having a lot of scoring opportunities. CCHS scored 14 and made the most of their chances taking a 14-8 lead after one-quarter. Hartsville’s opening quarter jitters left in the second quarter as they would outscored CCHS 15-13 with their bench showing life and support which showed on the court in their intensity level getting very high but the Cougars would take the 27-23 into the half. The CCHS had a lot of chances to increase the lead but turnovers kept the game close. The second half belonged to the Red Foxes outscoring the Cougars 17-14 in the third quarter and then drilling 27 points in the fourth to take the 67-60 playoff victory.

The 2016-17 season was solid for the Cougars. Head coach Jacob Smiths team finished 15-10 and 7-3 in the region. Their State ranking was a respectable 93 with a 6-5 home record and 5-4 on the road. The Cougars scored 1528 points and allowed 1413 showing their balanced attack. De’iajae Ferguson gave the fans something to look forward to next season. He finished leading the team with a 14. 5 scoring percentage. Ferguson also had 362 points, 60 steals, and 37 assists. Tristian Nieves had a 13. 0 scoring percentage on the season with 285 total points scored and 34 steals. Nyeem Green had a 13. 4 percentage in scoring with 335 points and 33 steals. Jerry Green was dominating on the boards during the season finishing with 44 blocked shots. The Cougars will have a number returning players eager to go further in postseason action next season.