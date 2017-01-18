CCHS Basketball Keeps Winning Streak Going Strong

By Herb Bailey

The Colleton County High School (CCHS) boys’ basketball team has gotten on a nice roll with a four-game winning streak featuring two victories this past week. On Jan. 10th, at Cane Bay, the Cougars came away with an impressive 68-52 over the Cobras. CCHS had a 29-23 halftime lead and with a hot fourth quarter scoring 21 points CCHS came away with a nice win. Tristian Nieves and Nyeem Green each scored 17 points while De’agae Ferguson added 14 points and Javin Williams 10 points. Nieves had a very impressive game with three rebounds, three assists, and one steal. Nyeem Green had a very nice game on the boards with 10 rebounds.

Three days later at home, the Cougars kept the winning streak going with a hard fought 70-66 win over the Beaufort Eagles. The Eagles came out strong taking a commanding 18-8 lead at the end of one-quarter. CCHS would shake that off and outscore the Eagles 18-13 in the second quarter and trailed 31-26 at the half. Whatever Head Coach Jacob Smith said to the Cougars at halftime worked as CCHS would dominate the third quarter 21-9 and take a 47-40 advantage. Both teams went back and forth in the final quarter with CCHS holding on for their fourth victory in a row. Nyeem Green had a big game pouring in 24 points and crashing the boards with ten rebounds. Reggie Gadson added two three-pointers while Jerry Green had six rebounds and four blocked shots. De’ajae Ferguson had a strong game with 12 points and five steals.

With the 2016-17 basketball season in full swing, a look at the AAAA Region VIII standing has CCHS in first with a 2-0 record and 10-6 overall. The Cougars have a one game lead over Beaufort, Berkeley, and Stall. CCHS has back to back road games Jan. 17 and 20 against Hilton Head and Berkeley.