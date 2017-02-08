CCHS Basketball Enters Home Stretch

By Herb Bailey

The Colleton County High School boys’ basketball team continued their strong season, splitting two recent games.

On Jan. 31, at Beaufort High School, the Cougars came away with a 67-51 victory. CCHS came out ready to play outscoring Beaufort 23-13 on the opening quarter. They would add 17 more before halftime to lead 40 to 26.

Thanks to strong rebounding, the Cougars would hold on to the commanding lead. De’iajae Ferguson had six boards while teammates Nyeem Green, Javon Williams and Bruce Benjamin each had five.

Ferguson and Green also had great defense, each having three and two steals in the contest.

Nyeem Green has 18 points while De’iajae Ferguson contributed 17 and Shykeen Chisolm has nine points.

The Cougars returned home February 3 to host the Hilton Head High School Seahawks. The crowd was vocal but the Seahawks came ready to play. They jumped out to a 13-10 lead but the Cougars were able to going into the half tied up at 26. Both teams continued the tight play resulting of a tie score 45-45 going into the fourth quarter. The Seahawks would tighten up the defense and hold on to a 57-50 win over CCHS.

De’iajae Ferguson continued his season long strong play pouring in 16 points plus having six rebounds, three steals and three assists. Tristian Nieves contributed with nine points while Nyeem Green had eight rebounds and Reggie Gadson had five. Jerry Green had two big blocks for CCHS.

The regular season comes to a close with two games remaining, including a February 7 home contest against Berkeley and a February 9 game away at Stall.

The Cougars have a 14-8 overall record with a 6-3 home record and a 4-4 road record. The post season schedule will be announced following the end of the regular season.