CCHS Basketball Ending Regular Season Strong

By Herb Bailey

As the regular season winds down, the CCHS boys’ basketball team split their two games this past week with their Feb. 15 home game against Hartsville remaining. With first place on the line in the AAAA Region VIII on Feb. 7, the Cougars dropped a home game to Berkeley 52-43. CCHS only trailed by three at the half but could not hold down Berkeley in the third quarter in route to their victory. De’iajae Ferguson had 11 points and four steals in the contest while teammate Nyeem Green also scored 11 and had nine big rebounds. The Cougars tried to get back in the game from the three-point range but Dexter Lynch was one for four from the three and Reggie Gadson was one for three. Ferguson and Gadson had four and three steals . Tyler Gantt dished out three assists but it would not be enough for the Cougars.

Two days later on Feb. 9 at Stall High School CCHS would win a nail biter 68-66 to improve their record to 15-9 and 7-3 in the region. CCHS would come out hot outscoring Stall 18-9 in the opening quarter. Stall would make it a game in the third quarter outscoring the Cougars 23-16 and taking a 47-46 lead into the fourth quarter. Keeping it close to the end CCHS outscored Stall 22-19 in the last frame for the two-point victory. Tristian Nieves led the Cougars with 19 points and Nyeem Green pouring in 18 points and grabbing six rebounds. Jerry Green had a big game on the board grabbing ten with two assists. The Cougars going into the final game are one game behind Berkeley and two games ahead of Beaufort in second place in the Region standings. They are guaranteed a home winning record as they are 6-4 at home and 5-4 on the road.