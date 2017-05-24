CCHS 32nd Annual Band of Blue Awards

Submitted by Tom Finigan

Over 500 Band Parents, Friends, and Family attended the 32nd Annual Band of Blue Awards Program, Thursday, May 18th at the Performing Arts Center at Colleton County High School. Band Director Tom Finigan, Associate Director Nick Infinger and Assistant Directors Cathy Meshach and Gary Stroupe with William Thomas, Guard Instructor presented awards to Band members. Seniors presented a skit and gifts to their directors. Several parents and community and school leaders were recognized with appreciation plaques.

25 Senior Band Members were recognized and presented plaques, 74 New Rookie Band Members were recognized, 40 Band members earned a letter for the 1st Time and 54 Students lettered for a 2nd, 3rd or 4th time.2016 Band Captains were Breana Mitchell and Maverick Sineath.2016 Color Guard Captains were Lauren Arabis, Brooke Hudson, Katie Hudson and April Wright. 2016 Percussion Officers: Jordan Holmes, Curtis Nesmith and Justin Pinckney. 2016 Woodwind Officers: Ashley Hooks, Amare Gethers, Shaqusha Parker, Kandis Ferguson, Cody Dalton, Sydney Wolfe, Maria Manaeva and Taylor Fussell. 2016 Brass Officer: Matthew Thurston, Alex Wallace, Jazmine Salley, 2016 Equipment Quarter Masters: Holden Duffie, Matthew Thurston, Maverick Sineath, Hannah Gamble, Hunter Moss, Alex Wallace, Jim Bunton, Justin Parker, Nick Jackson, Caleb Grinberg, Jameel Drayton, Devin Crosby, Anthony Crimely, Jim Bunton, Joel Crosby. Drum Majors for 2016 were Miriam Yale, Cassie Headden and Holden Duffie. Drum Majors for 2017 will be Miriam Yale, Hunter Pinckney and Megan Newton. 2016 Region Band MembersSydney Howard, William Finigan, Shaleeiha Funn, Anthony Crimely, Maria Manaeva, Logan Bailey, Kevin Morales Deondre Way, Cody Dalton, Michael Bennett, Shakayla Gill. Most Outstanding Junior Band Member, Sydney Howard. Most Improved 8th Grade Cadet Guard, Lindsey Barnes. Most Outstanding 8th Grade Cadet Guard, Emma Nesmith. 8th Grade Band of Blue Marchers: Chandler Ballew, Savvanah Bongiorno, Ahjahea Cochran, Garret Craven, Julia Durr, Noah Feather, Nate Green , Austin Hinz, Sydney Howard, Zora Jamison, Jaheim Moore, Christina Morall, George Ritchie, Jacob Thurman , Sarah Velazquez, Bradley Westbury, Emmalie Nesmith. Most Outstanding Color Guard: Dyneira Brown, Guard Slam Award, Kara Wynn, Guard Toss Award, Makayla Smith, Guard Spin Award, Lexi Lee. Most Improved Brass: Megan Newton. Most Improved Guard, Morgan Dandridge and Elizabeth Lawton. Most Improved Percussion, Ryan Russell. Most Improved Woodwind, Cassidy Carter and Karrington Reed. Most Improved Rookie, Bailey Crosby and Logan Bailey. Most Outstanding Woodwind Award, Maria Manaeva. Most Outstanding Brass Award, Anthony Crimely. Most Outstanding Percussionist, Tre Ferguson

UNITED STATES MARINE COPRS “SEMPER FI” Band Award

Shaquasha Parker, Destiny Dobison, Jameel Drayton and Hunter Pinckney

UNITED STATES ARMY ALL AMERICAN MARCHING BAND NOMINEES

Cody Dalton, Shakayla Gill, Maria Manaeva, Anthony Crimely, Cassidy Carter

Rookies Of The Year, Shaleisha Funn and William Finigan. Most Outstanding Sophomores, Michaela Bennett and Kevin Morales. Outstanding Juniors,

Shakayla Gill and Cody Dalton, William T. Young Jr. True Blue Award,

Lauren Arabis, Alex Wallace and Katie Hudson. Directors Award For Excellence

Breana Mitchell and Brooke Hudson. John Philip Sousa Award, Holden Duffie and Cassie Headden