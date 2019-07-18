CCHAPS to celebrate 50th Anniversary of Going to the Moon

By Christie Slocum

There are certain milestones in American History that folks will never forget where they were when the event took place. One would say when the astronauts aboard Apollo 11 made a lunar landing on July 20, 1969, in the lunar module Eagle would be such historic memory they will never forget. This summer, the Colleton County Historical and Preservation Society will celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the lunar landing at the Copper Station Hanger located at the Lowcountry Regional Airport in Walterboro during “The Landing Party.”

The event, which is being co-hosted by the Walterboro-Colleton County Airport Commission, is going to be a family fun event that people of all ages can enjoy. The Louis D Project, one of Charleston’s most popular and versatile party bands, will be providing entertainment during the evening. They play all genres of music and bring energy, sure to have everyone up on their feet. The local chapter of the Civil Air Patrol will also have a rocket building station for children of all ages. There will also be fun space history trivia for those who want to take part in a friendly competition. CCHAPS will also have several photo stations available taking folks back to 1969. At 9 pm the band will stop, and folks will be able to watch the lunar landing on a big screen just as it was watched 50 years earlier. Dinner, drinks, games, and dancing- what else could a Colletonian want? Folks are encouraged to embrace the evening by dressing as one might have dressed on the night of July 20, 1969.

Tickets to the event are $20 for adults and $10 for children. This price includes a fried chicken dinner and all of the entertainment listed above. For adults that wish to enjoy beer and wine, a wrist band can be purchased for an additional $15. Sponsorships are also still available. To inquire on becoming a sponsor for the event, please contact Sarah Miller at 843-635-5206 or Christie Slocum at 843-532-8507. You don’t want your business to miss out on a chance to be part of this “Out of this World” event. Tickets to the event are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the CCHAPS office located at 205 Church Street on Mondays, Wednesdays, or Fridays from 9 am until 12 noon or online at www.cchaps.org, or by contacting Sarah or Christie directly.