CCHAPS Needs You

Ringing in the New Year is a great time to consider getting more involved in your community. One way is to join the Colleton County Historical and Preservation Society (CCHAPS). This nonprofit organization offers community members many different ways to become involved promoting Colleton County’s vast historical value to the Lowcountry.

CCHAPS currently is the trustee of three local historical gems. First, they are the caretakers of the Little Library located at 805 Wichman Street. This little building was built in 1820 and has been moved three times! In 2012 CCHAPS recognized the building needed to be worked on in order for it to be part of Walterboro’s beautiful historic downtown. Their efforts of preservation won a state award and caused others to view Walterboro in a new light. This building also is the home of CCHAPS’s archives. They are also the owners of the Bedon-Lucas House, also known as Walterboro’s House. CCHAPS has been tirelessly working to reinterpret the house so the public can see the changes Walterboro has made since the house was built in the 1820s. The home is open to the public for tours by appointment as well as available to rent for meetings, weddings, parties, and photo shoots. The Society is also the caretakers of Pon Pon Chapel of Ease located in Jacksonboro. This mysterious property is a beautiful location for a wedding or a family picnic. Currently, CCHAPS is working with archaeologists to unravel some of the mysteries that surround Pon Pon Chapel of Ease by using ground penetrating radar to see what kinds of secrets have been left behind.

The Colleton County Historical and Preservation Society was organized to preserve historical materials, encourage protection of historic buildings and promote an appreciation of Colleton County through educational programs. It is often confused with the City’s Preservation Committee, but CCHAPS does not approve changes for homes in the historic district. In fact, CCHAPS’s focus is on their three properties, education and not private property, except to recognize individuals’ work to preserve history and architecture in Colleton County.

CCHAPS is striving to preserve, share, and connect with those who love history. Come on out and attend our Annual meeting on Thursday, January 12, 2017 at 6:30 to learn more about how you can be a part preserving, sharing, and connecting with your community. Membership application will be available at the meeting. Dues are $35 for individuals and $50 for a family membership. Volunteers are always needed and there is no job to big or small for anyone interested.