CCHAPS Makes Big Announcement At Quarterly Meeting

Colleton County Historical and Preservation Society (CCHAPS) held their quarterly meeting on Thursday, October 12. The guest speaker was Buddy Wingard who is the Program Coordinator of the Savannah River Archaeological Research Program. Those in attendance were prepared to listen to a presentation from Wingard named “Filming History. Documenting our Disappearing Cultural Resources”. They were delighted to learn Wingard is planning to make his fourth documentary here in Colleton County featuring Pon Pon Chapel of Ease, one of CCHAPS three properties they maintain.

Wingard has previously made two films. His first was with Mark Albertin’s and is named “Discovering Dave: Spirit Captured in Clay”. This film is about the life of the enslaved potter from Edgefield, South Carolina. This film has won 15 awards at various Film Festivals. His second film, directed by Patrick Hayes, is entitled “Reconstructing Hawthorne” and is the story of one of the lesser know communities displaced by the building of the Savannah River Site. This film has been admitted into four Festivals and has already earned two awards. He is currently working on a third film about a small building built in Barnwell County in 1925, used as a store for a quarter century, then moved closer to downtown Barnwell due to the construction of the Savannah River Site. The small store continues to this day serving the area as an art gallery/pottery. Throughout the years it has been an antiques store, feed and seed, and a dance story. It is a great story of adaptive reuse and historic preservation. The film is entitled “From Mart to Art: Repurposing the Leigh Banana Case Company Commissary”.

“As a kid growing up in Aiken County, each summer my family would make numerous trips through Beaufort to Hunting Island State Park. Of course this would always mean stopping at Old Sheldon Church outside of Yemassee. Later I would visit the tabby ruins of the Chapel of Ease on Saint Helena Island and where my fondness for these ruins continued to grow. In 2014, while visiting Walterboro for public education event, Dr. Sarah Miller invited me to Pon Pon where I saw the structure for the first time. I had read about it but had never visited. I was immediately struck by how peaceful it was but dumbfounded by how that one wall had withstood the test of time since the 1820’s. Dr. Miller explained that it had sustained damage in 1959 by Hurricane Gracie but had been rebuilt. That really meant a lot to me that the time and resources were invested in the little chapel to repair it. Walking through the gate up to that wall is really awe-inspiring”, said Wingard when asked why Pon Pon would be the subject of his next film, which will begin production early in 2018. He previously has spent some time working at Pon Pon in 2014 when he conducted Ground Penetrating Radar and an archaeological survey with the Savannah River Archaeological Research Program as part of our goal general archaeological research. “We thought Pon Pon would make for a quick study. We only did GPR work in the interior of the church ,but my interest in the church continued. We hoped to come back in subsequent years but weather in the fall, and Hurricane Mathew, really cancelled those plans. Speaking with Dr. Miller on the phone, she mentioned the grounds of Pon Pon had sustained some damage, luckily the building hadn’t and I offred to maybe try and do a short film”, said Wingard.

Members of the CCHAPS board and membership were thrilled to learn of Wingard’s plan to film at Pon Pon. Over the last year, the grounds have suffered during Hurricane Matthew and Hurricane Irma. CCHAPS has been working to remove trees, stumps and other debris left behind. Preservation work will need to take place to preserve the chapel.

Wingard hopes his non-profit film will lead more people to learn of the structure and really get behind protecting and preserving it. “I was visiting Pon Pon less than a week ago and a gentleman drove up for his first visit. It was a thrill to see the look on his face as he walked up to the wall. I am hoping that thrill will be around for countless more visitors a long time to come”, said Wingard. He plans on presenting the film in Walterboro once completed. If you would like to make a donation to help with the preservation efforts please visit www.cchpas.com or call 843-549-9633 to make arrangements.